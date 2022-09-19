Powerledger (POWR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.71 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $95.05 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Powerledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010524 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.