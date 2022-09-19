Powerledger (POWR) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a market cap of $92.06 million and $6.91 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Powerledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,672.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00060257 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010903 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00063742 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger (POWR) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger.

Powerledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.