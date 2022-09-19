PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $275,588,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.41.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $117.48 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

