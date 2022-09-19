Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Major Shareholder Sells $35,981,760.00 in Stock

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) major shareholder Barbara P. Ruhlman Revocable Tr sold 810,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $35,981,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $76.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $87.19.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 256,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 125.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

