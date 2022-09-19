Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pretium Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,844,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,932,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 244,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $3,832,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.