PRIZM (PZM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $277,416.00

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $18.17 million and $277,416.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00108512 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LePenCoin (LEPEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kahsh (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gold BCR (GBCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crave-NG (CVNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,117,828,898 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

