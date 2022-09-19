Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $18.20 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $65.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.17%.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
