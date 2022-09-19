Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

MRK opened at $87.72 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

