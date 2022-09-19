Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

