Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

