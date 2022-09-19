Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $839,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,853,000 after acquiring an additional 231,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,728,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.0 %

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $163.22 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.10.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.