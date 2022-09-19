Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $14,241,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 19,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,812,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $532,931,000 after purchasing an additional 72,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

