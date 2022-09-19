Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 44,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 159,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $90,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $504.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.69. The company has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

