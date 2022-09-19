Project Pai Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $885.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $885.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,531.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00574359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00253703 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00049524 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Diamond Launch (DLC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,816,300,729 coins and its circulating supply is 1,613,209,928 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

