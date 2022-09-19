Prometeus Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.86 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $85.60 million and $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00119173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00861446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

