Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 129,174 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.30. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. Research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

