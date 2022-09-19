ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer Lisa Anne Scian Sells 55,000 Shares

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lisa Anne Scian sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$19,519.50.

ProntoForms Stock Performance

Shares of CVE PFM opened at C$0.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$46.57 million and a P/E ratio of -7.10. ProntoForms Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$1.09.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.45 million. Research analysts forecast that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProntoForms

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

Read More

