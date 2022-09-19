Prosper 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14.35 Million (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Prosper has traded up 38.1% against the dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00006187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $5.41 million and $14.35 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004831 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000387 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About Prosper

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain.At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens.”

