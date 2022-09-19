Proton (XPR) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

Proton (XPR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. Proton has a total market cap of $35.76 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proton has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00111270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00877168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Proton was first traded on March 19th, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,869,592,271 coins and its circulating supply is 13,869,506,291 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

