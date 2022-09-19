Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.