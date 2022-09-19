Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BGAOY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Proximus from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Proximus from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Proximus in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $13.95.

Proximus Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Proximus has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

