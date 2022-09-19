Proxy (PRXY) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Proxy (PRXY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Proxy has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Proxy has a market capitalization of $132,306.59 and approximately $91,144.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proxy Profile

Proxy’s genesis date was December 14th, 2021. Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proxy’s official website is btcpx.io.

Buying and Selling Proxy

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Proxy is a multi-institutional protocol for the decentralized tokenization of Bitcoin on ERC20 and MRC20 formats utilizing the Proxy Relay. This gives Bitcoin holders a decentralized bridge to stake their Bitcoin into custody and transfer that value into an onto Ethereum or Polygon chains without the need for centralized exchanges and systems that exponentially increase the counterparty risk of theft or loss. The BTCpx token contract is governed by a DAO token called Proxy (PRXY), which is responsible for managing the treasury and deciding on the roadmap of the future.PRXY can be used for Voting, Bitcoin Farming and Liquidity Mining.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

