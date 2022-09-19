PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Price Target Cut to CHF 120 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 140 to CHF 120 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PSP Swiss Property Price Performance

PSPSF opened at $119.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.14. PSP Swiss Property has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $132.60.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

