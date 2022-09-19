PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Price Target Cut to CHF 120 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 140 to CHF 120 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
PSP Swiss Property Price Performance
PSPSF opened at $119.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.14. PSP Swiss Property has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $132.60.
PSP Swiss Property Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PSP Swiss Property (PSPSF)
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.