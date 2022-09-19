Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
Shares of PULM opened at $4.45 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.15. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Further Reading
