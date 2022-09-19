Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of PULM opened at $4.45 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.15. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

