Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Cap of $11.08 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $26,272.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,445.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00152903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00269606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00722593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.00574414 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,589,697 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

