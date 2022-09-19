Quark One Day Volume Hits $22,181.00 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Quark has traded down 56% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $428,957.38 and approximately $22,181.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,641,902 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

