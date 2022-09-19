Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Qumu Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Qumu has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
