Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Qumu has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 66.30% and a negative return on equity of 143.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

