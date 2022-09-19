Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $91,592.46 and approximately $17,947.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00117465 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00874483 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Rage Fan Coin Profile
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rage Fan is https://reddit.com/r/RageFanSocial.
Rage Fan Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.