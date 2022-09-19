Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $91,592.46 and approximately $17,947.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00117465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00874483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rage Fan is https://reddit.com/r/RageFanSocial.

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

