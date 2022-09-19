Rally Price Hits $0.0239 on Major Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Rally has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $79.85 million and $1.92 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00117423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00883841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,337,550,148 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official website is rally.io.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

