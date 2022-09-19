Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laredo Petroleum

In related news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,281 shares of company stock worth $995,921 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

