Range Financial Group LLC Invests $531,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

NYSE:MPC opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $91.11. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

