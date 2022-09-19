Range Financial Group LLC Sells 8,426 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 52,269 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

