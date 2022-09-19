Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Range Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Titan International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Titan International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 19.4% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Titan International Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.