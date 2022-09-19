Raven Protocol Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $724.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm.”

