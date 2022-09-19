Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0415 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $434.69 million and $95.60 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00119257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,469.91 or 1.00012063 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.