RBA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.8% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 72,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 118,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,911,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

