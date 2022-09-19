RBA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $54,255,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

