Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Reading International stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. Reading International has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Reading International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,068,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Reading International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

