RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $32.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of RealNetworks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 568,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

