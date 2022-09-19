Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.05.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.