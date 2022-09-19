Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) COO Robert A. Finch Sells 22,663 Shares

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.42). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

