ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.26 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and $25,316.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001030 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

