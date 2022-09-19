Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 767 ($9.27).

RDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.58) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Redrow to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Redrow alerts:

Insider Transactions at Redrow

In other Redrow news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($125,664.57).

Redrow Trading Up 0.3 %

Redrow Increases Dividend

LON RDW opened at GBX 506.50 ($6.12) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 450.31 ($5.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 743.60 ($8.99). The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 533.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 526.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

About Redrow

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.