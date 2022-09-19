Reef (REEF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $58.44 Million

Reef (REEF) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $96.51 million and $58.44 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reef has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 20,062,272,318 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/ReefDeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.finance.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

