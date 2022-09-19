Refereum Trading Down 11.5% This Week (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $30.93 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refereum has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00119173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00861446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level.Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

