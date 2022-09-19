Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $2.18 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.