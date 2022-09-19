Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Request has a market capitalization of $110.70 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,531.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010425 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00062800 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

