ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 11,189 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ResMed Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $223.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $291.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

