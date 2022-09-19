Resource Consulting Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.