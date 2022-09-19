Reviewing Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) and Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG)

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) and Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Acushnet has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acushnet and Topgolf Callaway Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet 7.36% 14.53% 7.86% Topgolf Callaway Brands 4.02% 4.17% 1.98%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet 0 4 3 0 2.43 Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Acushnet and Topgolf Callaway Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Acushnet presently has a consensus price target of $53.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.69%. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.68%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands is more favorable than Acushnet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.0% of Acushnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acushnet and Topgolf Callaway Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet $2.15 billion 1.59 $178.87 million $2.17 22.13 Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion 1.28 $321.99 million $0.74 29.23

Topgolf Callaway Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Acushnet. Acushnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Topgolf Callaway Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand name; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, head covers, and other golf accessories, as well as offers customization and personalization of products in Titleist golf gear. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men's and women's golf apparels under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparels under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

